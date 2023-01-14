Quick Hits: The Leadership over Readership Edition

In Red Wings Land

“We have to play a complete game to win,” he said. “If we get a bad goalie performance, if we’re sloppy on special teams, if we’re sloppy with our puck play, if we’re sloppy with our coverage, we’re not going to win. You look at some of the elites in our league — I experienced a lot of that in Tampa, where we didn’t have to be at our best to win. We have to be. I think our guys understand that.”

Hey that matches my observation too!

Around the League

The Wings need just as much offense and much better defense if they’re to capture a playoff berth. Improvement is great, but they need more of it. Grade: B

Adam Proteau is a dork, but this article might interest you. Far be it from me to deny you this kind of insight just because I think the author is a tool.

“We took the video off the bench,” Tortorella said. “We don’t have them on the bench anymore. I just want them worrying about the next shift. I think it is a major problem with us understanding momentums of the game. You can not understand momentums of the game if you are looking at the iPad all the time. So we took them off, we are not even going to use them so they watch the game and see what is next. TK [Travis Konecny] does that within his game all the time. He is one of the ones that looks at that damn thing all the time.”

Coaching guys on how to use them responsibly as occasional tools rather than relying on them would be something that also might work, but sure banning them is the most-effective way to lead here I’m sure.