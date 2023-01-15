Quick Hits: The View from The Top Edition

In Red Wings Land
Head coach Derek Lalonde discusses the expectations moving forward for the @DetroitRedWings, who are nearly back to full strength as we begin the 2nd half of the regular season.#LGRW I @ThinkFordFirst pic.twitter.com/27uReVzMbf— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) January 14, 2023
Ending the weekend with a GRIFFINS WIN! #GoGRG pic.twitter.com/jSGVLKni20— Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) January 15, 2023
Shutout for Ned.
Nedeljkovic finishes his 6 game conditioning stint 3-2-1 stopping 187 shots of a possible 201. Good for a .930 save percentage. Needless to say, he played well. #GoGRG #LGRW— Griffins Nest (@GrGriffinsNest) January 15, 2023
Around the League
NHL midseason awards: Oilers’ McDavid leading Hart Trophy race, Bruins’ Ullmark a Vezina frontrunner - CBS
I do not care whether the Edmonton Oilers make the playoffs. If Connor McDavid was not on this team, it would be squarely in the draft lottery. The same simply cannot be said for a vast majority of the league’s best players. McDavid is the most valuable player in the NHL, and it is not particularly close this season.
There should be a golden raspberries type of award for worst general manager.
Loading comments...