Red Wings place Alex Nedeljkovic on waivers

For the second time this season, a once-key player is on waivers after a conditioning stint in Grand Rapids.

The Red Wings placed Alex Nedeljkovic on waivers Sunday afternoon according to reports:

Nedeljkovic was sent to Grand Rapids on a conditioning stint in early January. Since then, Nedeljkovic has suited up for the Griffins six times (3-2-1) with a SV of .920%. The Griffins have benefited from having a little stability in net — goaltending in Grand Rapids has been downright disappointing so far this season.

NHL teams will now have a chance to acquire Ned off waivers. We should hear what happens some time early Monday afternoon. The Red Wings put forward Jakub Vrana on waivers around the same time Ned was put on his conditioning stint. The two could remain teammates if Nedeljkovic clears waivers.

In the meantime, Ned is on an expiring deal with a $3-million cap hit. That cannot be fully buried in the minors, so if he clears then the Wings would be carrying a little more dead cap. (in addition to Vrana’s $4.125-million dead cap)