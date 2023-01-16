Morning Skate: Wings @ Avs

Time: 3:00 Eastern

Place: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: BSD, ALT

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Avs Blog: “Mile High Hockey”:milehighhockey.com

The Wings are in Denver today to take on Avs after a roller coaster of a week. They beat Winnipeg in a track race and then held off Toronto in a tight affair, but on Saturday Detroit dropped a game against the lowly Jackets, 4-3. I guess it's good Detroit is playing a good team in Colorado, because those are the ones they can beat right now.

The defending Champs are led by the usual crew, but of note is team scoring leader Mikko Rantanen. He's got 29 goals and 53 points at exactly the halfway point of the season. Mackinnon and Makar are also above a point-per-game pace. Notably, Gabriel Landeskog has been out all season with a knee injury.

The Avs have been noticeably good but not great this season. I haven't been following them closely, but the Landeskog injury must play a part in that. They're two days off from pummeling the Senators, 7-0, so it will be interesting to see if they are going to bring that moxie tonight.