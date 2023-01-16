 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: Red Wings Colorado Avalanche

By J.J. from Kansas
Colorado Avalanche v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Detroit Red Wings at Colorado Avalanche- January 16, 2023

Time: 3:00pm
Place: The Ball Bag - Denver, CO

Avs

Record: 21-17-3 45 Points
Last 10: 3-6-1
Last Game: Saturday 7-0W vs OTT
GF: 125
GA: 118

