Turn the lights off: Avalanche 6 - Red Wings 3

First Period

Fast start for both teams, you never know what you’re getting to get with a game starting in the afternoon. Shots are 4-1 in favor of the Wings after 3 minutes and the Avs have had some dangerous changes too.

5 minutes in and the Avs score...or do they? Lalonde has challenged the call for goaltender interference on MacKinnon. No go. Enough of Husso was outside the paint when he got hit, so they ruled no interference. This isn’t the rule. The real question is, did MacKinnon do his best to avoid contact, is it “incidental”? In the intermission, Murph will be fired up about it and make the case that it’s interference, regardless of a special “goaltender interference” category, it would have been a penalty for anyone.

In any case, It’s 1-0 Avs and the Wings go to the PK.

David Perron will take the Jiri Hudler Memorial Team Penalty for the challenge loss.

Penalty killed :)

Now it’s our turn. Bert gets hooked as he’s about to shoot the puck and it’s time for a Rrrrrred Wings powerplay! O’Connor goes to the Bad Boy Box. Powerplay is not successful and Fabbri takes his own hooking penalty and sits in the Crimes Cabana. Wings kill the penalty.

2:30 to go and the Wings will go on their third PK of the game. Perron enjoyed his trip to the Jiri Hudler Memorial Bench Penalty Penitentary so much, he’s going again. Too Much Man penalty. Third time’s the charm, the Avs quickly score a powerplay goal. 2-0 Avs.

Second Period

3-0 Avs. Makar. Since we know MacKinnon is allowed to interfere and it not to be a penalty, the no-call that opens the lane for Makar is ok! The officiating isn’t the reason the Wings are losing, and the Wings have gotten away with a little too, but it’s not helping.

Not much good news in the first half, a little energy gets sparked by the beautiful clank of the goalpost on a shot by Berggren. But it’s tamped right back down again by a slashing penalty. As well all know, Larkin Would Never, but he’s sent to the Timeout Terrarium anyway. The Wings on their 4th penalty kill, and give up a goal. 4-0 Avs, Compher.

Wings on the powerplay with 6:30 to go, Newhook in the No-No Nook for delay of game/puck over the glass. Powerplay is dead.

5-0 Avs. MacKinnon.

SPOILED THE SHUTOUT. Copp scores with 2 minutes to go. 5-1.

Third Period

Hellberg in for Husso.

The Wings almost had a powerplay, but Ras lost his temper. 4v4 for 2 minutes as Ras and Rodriguez both spend time in the Offender Oubliette. The plan works perfectly as Chiarot SCOOOOOOORES! 5-2 Avs. Still playing 4v4 as Veleno tries to score another one real quick.

Unfortunately, Copp negates his earlier goal with a costly turnover giving MacKinnon all the time in the world on a breakaway. 6-2 Avs. It was fun for the 30 seconds it lasted.

The Derek Lalonde Blashill Bingo Wheel O’ Doom is spinning with the lines getting shuffled around.

Halfway to the finish line. Endure.

Wings are bringing their third period energy too little, too late. Seider scores (or Perron redirects the shot) with 30 seconds to go, just because.

FINAL: Avs 6 - Wings 3. Sadness.