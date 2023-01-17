QUICK HITS: Razor-sharp Raymond

Red Wings News

Lucas Raymond’s three-game heater has earned him some honors from the NHL:

Three Stars of the Week: signed, sealed, delivered pic.twitter.com/2ydzvdCUE0 — NHL (@NHL) January 16, 2023

Raymond, who still can’t legally buy a beer in the US, put up SEVEN points in that three-game span. The same exact stat line as Nikita Kucherov.

It’s just a few games, but it’s good to see Raymond get hot after a slow start to the season.

Griffins fall in shootout at Iowa

Alex Nedeljkovic has officially cleared waivers, but he didn’t get the start in this one. Instead, Victor Brattstrom had a strong game which was much-needed. Another positive was seeing Jakub Vrana pick up five shots on net. Vrana has registered one point in eight appearances with the Griffins.

Around the NHL

Minnesota makes a big investment in its youth:

Boldy is 21 and has just north of one seasons-worth of NHL experience. I don’t know about you, but I’m thinking Dylan Larkin feels pretty good about his leverage right now.