QUICK HITS: Razor-sharp Raymond

Red Wings News
Lucas Raymond’s three-game heater has earned him some honors from the NHL:
Three Stars of the Week: signed, sealed, delivered pic.twitter.com/2ydzvdCUE0— NHL (@NHL) January 16, 2023
Raymond, who still can’t legally buy a beer in the US, put up SEVEN points in that three-game span. The same exact stat line as Nikita Kucherov.
It’s just a few games, but it’s good to see Raymond get hot after a slow start to the season.
Griffins fall in shootout at Iowa
Alex Nedeljkovic has officially cleared waivers, but he didn’t get the start in this one. Instead, Victor Brattstrom had a strong game which was much-needed. Another positive was seeing Jakub Vrana pick up five shots on net. Vrana has registered one point in eight appearances with the Griffins.
Around the NHL
Minnesota makes a big investment in its youth:
Starting off the week with a BOLD statement— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) January 16, 2023
Boldy is 21 and has just north of one seasons-worth of NHL experience. I don’t know about you, but I’m thinking Dylan Larkin feels pretty good about his leverage right now.
