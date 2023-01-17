Red Wings @ Coyotes: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates

Connor Ingram will start in goal for the Coyotes tonight at Mullett Arena against the Detroit Red Wings.

Ingram stopped 25 of 27 shots in a 2-1 loss on Saturday in Minnesota. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) January 17, 2023

It’s the Wings’ first trip to the Yotes’ college barn.

Behind the scenes …..360 view of Mullett Arena. pic.twitter.com/CEUUnJRlAG — Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) January 17, 2023

More behind the scenes. This is how the Red Wings will make their way to the ice from their dressing room. pic.twitter.com/t1PMjExBoH — Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) January 17, 2023

Happy Anniversary, Stevie Y!

27 years ago today ON THIS DAY in hockey history (January 17, 1996):



Steve Yzerman scores in the @DetroitRedWings 3-2 win over the Avalanche to become the 22nd player in NHL history to reach 500 career goals pic.twitter.com/uud8S9Q2ry — Vintage Hockey Showcase (@hockey_vintage) January 17, 2023

Projected Lines

As with any back-to-back (especially on the west coast), we likely won’t get any firm lineup news until later in the day. Assuming Hellberg will get the start since Husso started yesterday.

FORWARDS

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - David Perron

Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Dominik Kubalik

Adam Erne - Joe Veleno - Jonatan Berggren

DEFENSE

Jake Walman - Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek

Olli Maatta - Jordan Oesterle

GOALTENDERS

Magnus Hellberg

Ville Husso

FORWARDS

Clayton Keller - Barrett Hayton - Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse - Nick Bjugstad - Dylan Guenther

Nick Ritchie - Travis Boyd - Christian Fischer

Josh Brown - Jack McBain - Zack Kassian

DEFENSE

Jakob Chychrun - Shayne Gostisbehere

Juuso Valimaki - Troy Stetcher

Patrik Nemeth - JJ Moser

GOALTENDERS

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Keys to the Game