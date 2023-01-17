 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Red Wings @ Coyotes: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By Nick Morgan
/ new
Chaser On The Rocks Photo by LMPC via Getty Images

Gameday Updates

It’s the Wings’ first trip to the Yotes’ college barn.

Happy Anniversary, Stevie Y!

Projected Lines

Detroit Red Wings

As with any back-to-back (especially on the west coast), we likely won’t get any firm lineup news until later in the day. Assuming Hellberg will get the start since Husso started yesterday.

FORWARDS

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - David Perron
Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Dominik Kubalik
Adam Erne - Joe Veleno - Jonatan Berggren

DEFENSE

Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Maatta - Jordan Oesterle

GOALTENDERS

Magnus Hellberg
Ville Husso

Arizona Coyotes

FORWARDS

Clayton Keller - Barrett Hayton - Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse - Nick Bjugstad - Dylan Guenther
Nick Ritchie - Travis Boyd - Christian Fischer
Josh Brown - Jack McBain - Zack Kassian

DEFENSE

Jakob Chychrun - Shayne Gostisbehere
Juuso Valimaki - Troy Stetcher
Patrik Nemeth - JJ Moser

GOALTENDERS

Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka

Keys to the Game

  • For the love of all that’s holy, Dear God, please don’t suck.

Loading comments...