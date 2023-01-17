Red Wings @ Coyotes: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates
Connor Ingram will start in goal for the Coyotes tonight at Mullett Arena against the Detroit Red Wings.— Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) January 17, 2023
Ingram stopped 25 of 27 shots in a 2-1 loss on Saturday in Minnesota.
It’s the Wings’ first trip to the Yotes’ college barn.
Behind the scenes …..360 view of Mullett Arena. pic.twitter.com/CEUUnJRlAG— Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) January 17, 2023
More behind the scenes. This is how the Red Wings will make their way to the ice from their dressing room. pic.twitter.com/t1PMjExBoH— Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) January 17, 2023
Happy Anniversary, Stevie Y!
27 years ago today ON THIS DAY in hockey history (January 17, 1996):— Vintage Hockey Showcase (@hockey_vintage) January 17, 2023
Steve Yzerman scores in the @DetroitRedWings 3-2 win over the Avalanche to become the 22nd player in NHL history to reach 500 career goals pic.twitter.com/uud8S9Q2ry
Projected Lines
Detroit Red Wings
As with any back-to-back (especially on the west coast), we likely won’t get any firm lineup news until later in the day. Assuming Hellberg will get the start since Husso started yesterday.
FORWARDS
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - David Perron
Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Dominik Kubalik
Adam Erne - Joe Veleno - Jonatan Berggren
DEFENSE
Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Maatta - Jordan Oesterle
GOALTENDERS
Magnus Hellberg
Ville Husso
Arizona Coyotes
FORWARDS
Clayton Keller - Barrett Hayton - Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse - Nick Bjugstad - Dylan Guenther
Nick Ritchie - Travis Boyd - Christian Fischer
Josh Brown - Jack McBain - Zack Kassian
DEFENSE
Jakob Chychrun - Shayne Gostisbehere
Juuso Valimaki - Troy Stetcher
Patrik Nemeth - JJ Moser
GOALTENDERS
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Keys to the Game
- For the love of all that’s holy, Dear God, please don’t suck.
