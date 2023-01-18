QUICK HITS: The future looks bright

Red Wings Rumblings

Everyone’s favorite prospect ranking is out! The Athletic’s Corey Pronman published the best U23 players and prospects in the NHL.

New post @TheAthleticNHL, A midseason update ranking the best NHL players and prospects under age 23https://t.co/H8H66aV780 — Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) January 17, 2023

You can read the full article here, but there is a paywall

I’ll save you some clicks — a total of nine Red Wings players had the list.

Moritz Seider (ranked 8)

Lucas Raymond (ranked 18)

Simon Edvinsson (ranked 35)

Marco Kasper (ranked 65)

Carter Mazur (ranked 69...nice)

Elmer Soderblom (ranked 75)

Jonatan Berggren (ranked 91)

William Wallinder (ranked 98)

Joe Veleno (ranked 112)

All I’ll say is that Berggren at 91 was certainly a choice. I personally would have him above Soderblom and Mazur.

Around the NHL

Trade rumors are getting a little more loud. According to Elliotte Friedman in his latest ‘32 Thoughts’, one of the teams open for business is the Vancouver Canucks. It sounds like any players NOT named Quinn Hughes or Elias Pettersson will be on the block:

Elias Pettersson is untouchable. It would take a monstrous offer to get them to think about Quinn Hughes. Other than that, Vancouver will consider everything.

It sounds like Bo Horvat will be on the move.. Also former Red Wing Gustav Nyquist:

Vladislav Gavrikov is the Blue Jacket getting the most attention, but they’ve talked with a couple of teams about Gustav Nyquist.

Meanwhile, Michigan-native Connor Hellebuyck is doing some good in Winnipeg. The Commerce Twp. product has co-authored a book that aims to help Manitoba children’s mental health: