QUICK HITS: Griffins on the move

By KyleWiiM
/ new
AHL: FEB 23 Grand Rapids Griffins at Cleveland Monsters Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Red Wings Rumblings

Jakub Vrana picks up his first AHL goal of the season:

You love to see it. Could this be what he needs to find his game?

The Grand Rapids Griffins and Detroit Red Wings made some roster moves yesterday. The Griffins lost Kyle Criscuolo but added a couple of forwards:

Reading the tea leaves here: This appears to be a move to help the Griffins comply with the AHL’s veteran limits — only so many veteran players can be dressed in a single game. Weatherby for Criscuolo seems like a fair swap. Weatherby has 50 NHL games under his belt.

Meanwhile, pretty good day for some of the prospects in Sweden:

Around the NHL

Former WWE wrestler and neuroscientist is blasting the NHL over its concussion protocols:

The video says it all. JGP should have been scratched from the lineup.

