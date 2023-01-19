QUICK HITS: Griffins on the move

Red Wings Rumblings

Jakub Vrana picks up his first AHL goal of the season:

VRANA WITH HIS 1ST GOAL OF THE SEASON #GoGRG pic.twitter.com/kmxJ6W1OD4 — Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) January 19, 2023

You love to see it. Could this be what he needs to find his game?

The Grand Rapids Griffins and Detroit Red Wings made some roster moves yesterday. The Griffins lost Kyle Criscuolo but added a couple of forwards:

UPDATE: The #RedWings today acquired center Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for center Kyle Criscuolo.



» https://t.co/8awxGSNITE pic.twitter.com/HX98LkFQRD — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 18, 2023

UPDATE: We have acquired forward Patrick McGrath from the San Jose Barracuda for future considerations. #GoGRG



Details >> https://t.co/65N8Gbw5Q0 pic.twitter.com/ERSpzuvfyY — Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) January 18, 2023

Reading the tea leaves here: This appears to be a move to help the Griffins comply with the AHL’s veteran limits — only so many veteran players can be dressed in a single game. Weatherby for Criscuolo seems like a fair swap. Weatherby has 50 NHL games under his belt.

Meanwhile, pretty good day for some of the prospects in Sweden:

#Allsvenskan

- Dower Nilsson 1+0, +1, 3 SOG, 17:09 ice time in a 3-1 win

- Niederbach 0+1, +2, 1 SOG, 12:51 ice time in a 6-3 win

- Grewe 0+0, +/- 0, 1 SOG, 12:58 ice time in a 3-2 win#LGRW https://t.co/fQWDzIYeVT — Red Wings Prospects (@DRWProspects) January 18, 2023

Around the NHL

Former WWE wrestler and neuroscientist is blasting the NHL over its concussion protocols:

#NHL continues to fly under the radar with shocking #concussion care.

Here's Jean-Gabriel Pageau after a big hit from Ovechkin. This is classic ataxia & in the new #NFL protocol is automatic removal. Pageau was "evaluated" & returned to the game. Time to update the protocol Gary pic.twitter.com/YkBVVE5fhr — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) January 17, 2023

The video says it all. JGP should have been scratched from the lineup.