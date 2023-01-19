 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Wings @ Vegas: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By helmerroids
/ new
Vegas Golden Knights v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Updates

Predicted Lineups

Vegas

Stephenson-Eichel-Kessel
R. Smith-Karlsson-Marchessault
Cotter-Roy-Kolesar
Rondbjerg-Froese-Amadio

Hague-Pietrangelo
McNabb-Korczak
Martinez-Hutton

Logan Thompson or Adin Hill TBD

Wings

Bertuzzi-Larkin-Raymond
Rasmussen-Copp-Perron
Fabbri-Suter-Kubalik
Sundqvist-Veleno-Berggren

Walman-Seider
Chiarot-Hronek
Maata-Lindstrom

Husso or Hellberg TBD

Keys to the Game

  1. Endurance: not just for the players, but for you! It’s Vegas. Their Twitter gimmicks, a late-night start for the eastern timezone gang, the Wings on a losing streak playing a strong team. All this combines to a potential for Wings fans to be feeling (Mickey Redmond voice) SOUR. Pace yourself, and if you need to go to bed and sleep/sulk it’s ok.
  2. The usual suspects. This is a wake-up call for the special teams. Penalty kill, do your job. Powerplay, do the thing. Husso we need you to be your best HUUUUSSSSSS.
  3. Gimme a break. Break me off a piece of that good puck luck. We don’t need Luck to be a lady tonight, we just need Luck to be sick of Vegas.

