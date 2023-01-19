Red Wings @ Vegas: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates
Adin Hill first goaltender off the ice, looks like he is in line to get the start tonight vs Detroit #VegasBorn— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) January 19, 2023
Same group as yesterday on the ice for the Golden Knights— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) January 19, 2023
Martinez looks good to go for tonight.
Stone, Carrier rules out #VegasBorn
Predicted Lineups
Vegas
Stephenson-Eichel-Kessel
R. Smith-Karlsson-Marchessault
Cotter-Roy-Kolesar
Rondbjerg-Froese-Amadio
Hague-Pietrangelo
McNabb-Korczak
Martinez-Hutton
Logan Thompson or Adin Hill TBD
Wings
Bertuzzi-Larkin-Raymond
Rasmussen-Copp-Perron
Fabbri-Suter-Kubalik
Sundqvist-Veleno-Berggren
Walman-Seider
Chiarot-Hronek
Maata-Lindstrom
Husso or Hellberg TBD
Keys to the Game
- Endurance: not just for the players, but for you! It’s Vegas. Their Twitter gimmicks, a late-night start for the eastern timezone gang, the Wings on a losing streak playing a strong team. All this combines to a potential for Wings fans to be feeling (Mickey Redmond voice) SOUR. Pace yourself, and if you need to go to bed and sleep/sulk it’s ok.
- The usual suspects. This is a wake-up call for the special teams. Penalty kill, do your job. Powerplay, do the thing. Husso we need you to be your best HUUUUSSSSSS.
- Gimme a break. Break me off a piece of that good puck luck. We don’t need Luck to be a lady tonight, we just need Luck to be sick of Vegas.
