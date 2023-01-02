Quick Hits: The Classic Edition

In Red Wings Land
Red Wings’ Jake Walman earns praise for dance move, promotion for play - MLive
“My buddies around the league thought it was cool,” Walman said. “It was more for the kids. That’s just me. I like having fun. Hockey is supposed to be fun, so I think anytime you can add a little of that is cool.”
He added, “I actually did it once before, but the camera didn’t catch it. It was a long time coming. It was a good time to do it and I think the boys wanted me to do it and they were happy I did it.”
I like his answer and his attitude about this.
Around the League
Winter Classic practice roundup: Pens skate at Fenway Park ahead of Monday’s game - Pensburgh
Aside from the spectacle of the Winter Classic, the Penguins certainly will have their hands full with the Bruins, who are heading into tomorrow’s game with an 18-0-3 record at home so far this season.
Oh yeah this thing is happening still.
