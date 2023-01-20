QUICK HITS: The ‘leaked’ edition

Red Wings Rumblings

Yikes! Thankfully there wasn’t anything happening at the time.

Cool stuff happening in Grand Rapids this weekend. Might be worth checking out if you’re in GR or going to a game:

Skate with Griffins players when the Great Skate Winterfest returns to Rosa Parks Circle THIS WEEKEND. Skating times, sponsor a player in support of the Griffins Youth Foundation, participate in our online silent auction, or find out more details, visit > https://t.co/hVt4cZr6xD pic.twitter.com/UjjPZyaAU3 — Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) January 19, 2023

I wouldn’t be surprised if Alex Nedeljkovic gets the start for Grand Rapids both Saturday and Sunday. Depending on how that would go, I imagine he could be packing his bags and headed home.

Tough loss for a pair of the Red Wings top prospects:

#SHL

Rögle 6-2 loss:

- Wallinder 0+0, -3, 5 SOG, 21:45 ice time

- Kasper 0+0, -2, 16:15 ice time



- Johansson 0+0, +/- 0, 5 SOG, 12:13 ice time in a 4-1 win#LGRW — Red Wings Prospects (@DRWProspects) January 19, 2023

FIVE shots on goal for William Wallinder, though. Add that in with the amount of ice time he’s getting... The ceiling looks real high for him. I’m excited to see what happens when he arrives on this side of the pond.

NHL Nonsense

Here’s a longwinded article that gives the four obvious teams who would have interest, and guess what! Detroit is not one of them.