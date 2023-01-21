QUICK HITS: The ‘Banged Up’ Edition

Red Wings Rumblings

It’s gameday and we still don’t know what Tyler Bertuzzi’s status is.

Lower body injury for Tyler Bertuzzi, should know more after being reassessed. Red Wings traveling back to Detroit from Las Vegas Friday, play Saturday at home. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) January 20, 2023

I didn’t catch the Vegas game, but reading the news of his injury was a major bummer. It almost feels like he’s going through a brutal stretch of bad luck.

NHL News

Talk about bad luck. Have to feel for the former Wolverine.

ICYMI

There are some potentially big changes coming here at WIIM. The company that owns SB Nation announced a round of cuts yesterday and we fell into the bunch of tremendous sites on this site that are included. I’m really bummed. Our staff and readers mean so much to me, even if we don’t always see eye-to-eye. We don’t know what the next steps are, but we can say that we will be here through the end of February. Let’s have some god damn fun. That’s an order.