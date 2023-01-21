 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Red Wings vs Flyers: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By jpicks19
/ new
Philadelphia Flyers v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Game Day Updates

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards
Kubalik - Larkin - Raymond
Rasmussen - Copp - Perron
Erne - Suter - Fabbri
Berggren - Veleno - Sundqvist

Defense
Walman - Seider
Chiarot - Hronek
Maatta - Oesterle

Goalies
Husso
Hellberg

Philadelphia

Forwards
Van Riemsdyk - Frost - Tippett
Farabee - Cates - Konecny
Hayes - Laughton - Allison
Deslauriers - Brown - MacEwen

Defense
Provorov - York
Sanheim - DeAngelo
Seeler - Ristolainen

Goalies
Hart
Sandstrom

Keys to the Game

1. Score

It’s really a simple one but it’s plagued the team all year. But a recent positive trend has seen Detroit score at least 3 goals in each of their past 6 games, albeit their record is 3-2-1 in those games. As the team has gotten healthier up front through the end of December and the new year, the long awaited forward depth might finally be showing through. If the team can simply push those goal totals to hit 4 a little more often that will win most games. The Wings will need scoring support from players like Fabbri, Kubalik, Perron, and others to go along with the likes of Larkin and Raymond leading the way.

2. Perfect Penalty Kill

It’s no secret that the Red Wings penalty kill took a nosedive through December and early January. While sitting 22nd overall currently, that includes the early season run they had of several games without giving up a powerplay goal against. The Wings could use another streak of penalty killing perfection as they attempt to climb their way within striking distance of a wildcard spot. Their leaky play when shorthanded has been a source of massive momentum killers. Philadelphia serves as a good option to gain some good mojo as they have the league’s 29th ranked powerplay at just a 16.1% conversion rate.

3. Win One for WIIM

As was noted yesterday by Winging It In Motown, the future here is quite uncertain as the powers that be make cuts. This long standing community isn’t sure what its future looks like or if there is one. With that in mind, it’d be terrific for this team to go put on one of their best performances of the season and bring some positive energy to the comment section before and after the game. Do it for WIIM!

Loading comments...