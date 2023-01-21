Red Wings vs Flyers: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

The Future of The Community is Uncertain https://t.co/2NHx0qsPNK — Winging It In Motown (@wingingitmotown) January 20, 2023

Tyler Bertuzzi is not available tonight (day-to-day), per Coach Lalonde. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 21, 2023

Ville Husso off the ice first today. Looks like he’ll be in net tonight vs. Philadelphia. #LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) January 21, 2023

#RedWings Lalonde said They hope to have Bertuzzi back Tuesday. If not, he indicated they might wait until after the All-Star break. Zadina will see doctors tonight in hopes of being cleared. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) January 21, 2023

#Flyers will use same lines that started Chicago game. Hart expected in nets vs Detroit tonight. — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) January 21, 2023

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Kubalik - Larkin - Raymond

Rasmussen - Copp - Perron

Erne - Suter - Fabbri

Berggren - Veleno - Sundqvist

Defense

Walman - Seider

Chiarot - Hronek

Maatta - Oesterle

Goalies

Husso

Hellberg

Philadelphia

Forwards

Van Riemsdyk - Frost - Tippett

Farabee - Cates - Konecny

Hayes - Laughton - Allison

Deslauriers - Brown - MacEwen

Defense

Provorov - York

Sanheim - DeAngelo

Seeler - Ristolainen

Goalies

Hart

Sandstrom

Keys to the Game

1. Score

It’s really a simple one but it’s plagued the team all year. But a recent positive trend has seen Detroit score at least 3 goals in each of their past 6 games, albeit their record is 3-2-1 in those games. As the team has gotten healthier up front through the end of December and the new year, the long awaited forward depth might finally be showing through. If the team can simply push those goal totals to hit 4 a little more often that will win most games. The Wings will need scoring support from players like Fabbri, Kubalik, Perron, and others to go along with the likes of Larkin and Raymond leading the way.

2. Perfect Penalty Kill

It’s no secret that the Red Wings penalty kill took a nosedive through December and early January. While sitting 22nd overall currently, that includes the early season run they had of several games without giving up a powerplay goal against. The Wings could use another streak of penalty killing perfection as they attempt to climb their way within striking distance of a wildcard spot. Their leaky play when shorthanded has been a source of massive momentum killers. Philadelphia serves as a good option to gain some good mojo as they have the league’s 29th ranked powerplay at just a 16.1% conversion rate.

3. Win One for WIIM

As was noted yesterday by Winging It In Motown, the future here is quite uncertain as the powers that be make cuts. This long standing community isn’t sure what its future looks like or if there is one. With that in mind, it’d be terrific for this team to go put on one of their best performances of the season and bring some positive energy to the comment section before and after the game. Do it for WIIM!