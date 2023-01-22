Quick Hits: The Scoring Elsewhere Edition

In Red Wings Land

Marco Kasper!



Speed through the neutral zone and a clean finish as Kasper opens scoring just minutes into the game!#LGRW pic.twitter.com/lNIZJQhSos — IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) January 21, 2023

Who doesn’t love a Vrana goal???



2-0 Grand Rapids #GoGRG pic.twitter.com/LYGGrYiv2D — Griffins Nest (@GrGriffinsNest) January 22, 2023

I like where Lalonde talks about the overall puck control by the Bert-Larkin-Raymond line was a little too loose for his liking.

Around the League

The @NHL and @adidashockey unveiled the jerseys 44 of the world’s top players will wear in the 2023 Honda #NHLAllStar Game at FLA Live Arena in South Florida on Saturday, Feb. 4.



For more: https://t.co/at4NKrwyzR pic.twitter.com/eVVHixwwIY — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 20, 2023

The linked post has more information on the design and the history they’re calling back to. They’re not my style but they’re not offensive or anything.