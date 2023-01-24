 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Red Wings vs. Sharks: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By Nick Morgan
/ new
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at San Jose Sharks Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Gameday Updates

ICYMI in the Quick Hits, DOG (and Zadina, I guess) UPDATE!!!!!!!

Projected Lineups

Detroit Red Wings

FORWARDS

Michael Rasmussen - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Jonatan Berggren - Andrew Copp - David Perron
Dominik Kubalik - Joe Veleno - Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist

DEFENSE

Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Maatta - Jordan Oesterle

GOALTENDERS

Ville Husso
Magnus Hellberg

San Jose Sharks

FORWARDS

Timo Meier - Tomas Hertl - Michael Eyssimont
Matt Nieto - Logan Couture - Alexander Barbanov
Nick Bonino - Nico Sturm - Kevin LaBanc
Oskar Lindblom - Steven Lorentz - Jonah Gadjovich

DEFENSE

Jaycob Megna - Erik Karlsson
Marc-Eduoard Vlasic - Mario Ferraro
Scott Harrington - Nick Cicek

GOALTENDERS

James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen

Keys to the Game

  • Finish: Whether it’s finding a way to turn a prime scoring chance into a goal or playing the entire 60 minutes to turn a good performance into a win, it’s time to start earning something to show for the past few weeks’ worth of solid hockey.
  • Let the Top Line Cook: It hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the Wings’ top line this year, but Larkin, Raymond, and current #1 LW Michael Rasmussen are starting to heat up a bit. Against a weak Sharks’ goaltending and defense (actual defense) unit, there are going to be plenty of opportunities for that trio to heat up again.

Loading comments...