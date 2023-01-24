Red Wings vs. Sharks: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates
Tyler Bertuzzi is skating this morning. Derek Lalonde said yesterday they don’t expect him to be available tonight. Day to day. #LGRW— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) January 24, 2023
Actually, Lalonde said Husso will start the next two games and if he hasn't faced a lot of shots, they might re-evaluate and start him again Friday at NYI. https://t.co/UP61Yzfvps— Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) January 23, 2023
I'm not in Detroit but #SJSharks James Reimer will start tonight vs. Red Wings. Sounds like Kevin Labanc will re-enter the lineup.— Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) January 24, 2023
ICYMI in the Quick Hits, DOG (and Zadina, I guess) UPDATE!!!!!!!
Idled since early November with a broken leg, Detroit forward expected to return this week. https://t.co/6e4Obi3X3q— MLive (@MLive) January 23, 2023
Filip Zadina is nearing his return #LGRW— Carley Johnston (@carleykjohnston) January 24, 2023
Projected Lineups
Detroit Red Wings
FORWARDS
Michael Rasmussen - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Jonatan Berggren - Andrew Copp - David Perron
Dominik Kubalik - Joe Veleno - Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist
DEFENSE
Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Maatta - Jordan Oesterle
GOALTENDERS
Ville Husso
Magnus Hellberg
San Jose Sharks
FORWARDS
Timo Meier - Tomas Hertl - Michael Eyssimont
Matt Nieto - Logan Couture - Alexander Barbanov
Nick Bonino - Nico Sturm - Kevin LaBanc
Oskar Lindblom - Steven Lorentz - Jonah Gadjovich
DEFENSE
Jaycob Megna - Erik Karlsson
Marc-Eduoard Vlasic - Mario Ferraro
Scott Harrington - Nick Cicek
GOALTENDERS
James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen
Keys to the Game
- Finish: Whether it’s finding a way to turn a prime scoring chance into a goal or playing the entire 60 minutes to turn a good performance into a win, it’s time to start earning something to show for the past few weeks’ worth of solid hockey.
- Let the Top Line Cook: It hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the Wings’ top line this year, but Larkin, Raymond, and current #1 LW Michael Rasmussen are starting to heat up a bit. Against a weak Sharks’ goaltending and defense (actual defense) unit, there are going to be plenty of opportunities for that trio to heat up again.
