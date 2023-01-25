Quick Hits: The Culled or Sold Edition

In Red Wings Land

Luff, who has skated in seven games with the Red Wings this season, has been out since Nov. 8 following wrist surgery. He also has three goals and seven points in five AHL appearances this campaign.

I’m glad he’s healthy enough to be assigned. I liked what I saw from him in preseason.

Around the League

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on tanking: Nobody tanks.



He said it with a straight face.



NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on tanking: Nobody tanks. He said it with a straight face.

Every once in a while I run into a fan who treats Gary Bettman quotes at face value and it always gives me a chuckle.

In what the NHL is calling “Pitch ’n Puck,” six players will play a par 4 with a combination of golf and hockey shots. “Splash Shot” will involve players shooting pucks at targets to dunk their opponents. The third new event, taking place indoors, is a goaltender shooting competition. The league started going outside for new skills competition ideas last year on the Las Vegas Strip.

I’m going to be honest. I’m more likely to watch after having read this.

Elsewhere

(The story is paywalled, but I’ve got a snippet)

Vox Media is in talks to raise $200 million as it considers asset sales and acquisitions

The sources said they believe Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff wants to use the money to acquire new assets while also potentially putting some Vox Media properties on the block.

Better to be culled or sold? Hard to tell.