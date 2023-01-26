Morning Skate: Red Wings @ Canadiens — Preview, How to Watch

How to Watch

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Bell Centre - Montreal, Quebec

TV: BSDX, TSN2, RDS

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Habs’ SBNation Blog: Eyes on the Prize

The Wings finally got something to celebrate this week when they eek’d out a more-tense-than-it-should-have-been... but still well-earned... 3-2 OT win over the San Jose Sharks. The win temporarily stopped the bleeding on what’s been a dismal January for the Wings, one that’s stirred up perhaps the first real fan discourse in the Yzer-plan reign (albeit a small amount, but still vocal.)

Tonight will be another shot for the Wings to continue that positive momentum. At this point, the Habs are just Nick Suzuki starring as that “Jon Snow taking on the entire Bolton army alone” meme. The majority of Montreal’s best players are out injured, and the current roster is packed with a mix role players and AHL guys. This will be another game in which Detroit probably should win, but given wins have been hard to come by lately, who knows?

The other big thing to watch in this game will be the lineup card. Based on Derek Lalonde’s comments after Wednesday’s practice, Tyler Bertuzzi will likely return to the lineup, and there’s a possibility Filip Zadina could play his first game since November 5th as well. We’ll have to see how the Wings handle the roster if both are available.