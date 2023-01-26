 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quick Hits: The Dads & Duds Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
In Red Wings Land

Red Wings eager to share ‘amazing experiences’ during dads trip - MLive

“The first father I met was Mo (Seider’s). He comes right up to me and says, ‘Hey, I’m Seider.’ I’m like, ‘What are you a music star? No first name? Like Seal or Bono?’ Those are neat experiences that you get to know people a little bit. Someday we’ll laugh about it.”

Mo’s dad is as cool as he is. Maybe cooler.

Around the League

1 Word to Describe Every NHL Team’s First Half - Bleacher Report

Red Wings: Patience

It’s looking more like “they won’t” on the Red Wings’ “will-they-won’t-they” scale this season, but that’s perfectly fine if you trust the Yzerplan. We’ve been treated to glimpses of what this team could be in a few years, and the Red Wings are showing steady improvement, albeit too slow for some eager fans. For me, the steady improvement over the past few seasons is enough to still trust in the Yzerplan. Give it another season, folks.

Fair. The Panthers got “confusing” lol.

