Red Wings @ Canadiens: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Derek Lalonde said Tyler Bertuzzi (lower body) is game-time decision for Red Wings at Montreal.— Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) January 26, 2023
Also leaning towards Filip Zadina (lower body) not playing this trip. "When he skates hard, he feels it, so maybe take luxury of the timing of our break."
Canadiens wearing their reverse retro jerseys tonight vs. Red Wings.— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 26, 2023
Martin St-Louis confirme que le gardien Jake Allen effectuera un retour au jeu ce soir contre Detroit.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 26, 2023
Martin St-Louis confirms that goalie Jake Allen will return to action tonight against the Red Wings.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/3E3swefu53
Tune in now to pregame media ops live from the Bell Centre. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/Ac5O33akO1
The annual Fathers and Mentors Trip is always a highlight of the @DetroitRedWings season #LGRW pic.twitter.com/QMmF9rn10f— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) January 26, 2023
Fathers & Mentors. pic.twitter.com/aRe4TxP1yM— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 26, 2023
Fathers & Mentors trip starts now!— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 25, 2023
First stop, Montreal! ✈️❄️ pic.twitter.com/CYdgEbqDfB
Seal, Bono, Seider: The moments that make the Red Wings dads trip so special: “I think it's cool just to show appreciation and for them to see what the day-to-day life is.” https://t.co/QNqKoL9Loe— Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) January 26, 2023
Projected Lineups
Detroit Red Wings
HSJ’s latest update says Bertuzzi is a game-time decision, while Zadina likely won’t play. Until we get some official word on the lineups, we’ll roll out the lines from last game.
FORWARDS
Jonatan Berggren - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - David Perron
Dominik Kubalik - Joe Veleno - Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist
DEFENSE
Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Maatta - Jordan Oesterle
GOALTENDING
Ville Husso
Magnus Hellberg
Montreal Canadiens
FORWARDS
Josh Anderson — Nick Suzuki — Rem Pitlick
Mike Hoffman — Kirby Dach — Jesse Ylonen
Michael Pezzetta — Christian Dvorak — Evgeni Dadonov
Alex Belzile — Rafael Harvey-Pinard
DEFENSE
Micahel Matheson - David Savard
Joel Edmundson - Justin Barron
Justin Harris - Arber Xhekaj
Chris Wideman
GOALTENDING
Jake Allen
Samuel Montembeault
Keys to the Game
- Just Play Your Game: The Habs’ roster was thin to begin with this season and recent injury strife has made it worse. This is one of the rare matchups where the Red Wings have the roster advantage across the lineup card. If they play up to their potential and don’t have one of those “oof” nights, they should capitalize.
- Win Some Faceoffs: The Wing’s OT goal on Tuesday was a prime example of what can happen when you win a key faceoff, something Detroit hasn’t exactly done a lot this season. If that’s an area the Wings can improve upon, especially in the offensive zone, don’t be surprised if you start to see better sustained offensive performances.
