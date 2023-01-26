 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Wings @ Canadiens: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By Nick Morgan
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Detroit Red Wings Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Gameday Updates

Also, some wholesome Dad’s Trip Content for your afternoon enjoyment.

Projected Lineups

Detroit Red Wings

HSJ’s latest update says Bertuzzi is a game-time decision, while Zadina likely won’t play. Until we get some official word on the lineups, we’ll roll out the lines from last game.

FORWARDS

Jonatan Berggren - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - David Perron
Dominik Kubalik - Joe Veleno - Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist

DEFENSE

Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Maatta - Jordan Oesterle

GOALTENDING

Ville Husso
Magnus Hellberg

Montreal Canadiens

FORWARDS

Josh Anderson — Nick Suzuki — Rem Pitlick
Mike Hoffman — Kirby Dach — Jesse Ylonen
Michael Pezzetta — Christian Dvorak — Evgeni Dadonov
Alex Belzile — Rafael Harvey-Pinard

DEFENSE

Micahel Matheson - David Savard
Joel Edmundson - Justin Barron
Justin Harris - Arber Xhekaj
Chris Wideman

GOALTENDING

Jake Allen
Samuel Montembeault

Keys to the Game

  • Just Play Your Game: The Habs’ roster was thin to begin with this season and recent injury strife has made it worse. This is one of the rare matchups where the Red Wings have the roster advantage across the lineup card. If they play up to their potential and don’t have one of those “oof” nights, they should capitalize.
  • Win Some Faceoffs: The Wing’s OT goal on Tuesday was a prime example of what can happen when you win a key faceoff, something Detroit hasn’t exactly done a lot this season. If that’s an area the Wings can improve upon, especially in the offensive zone, don’t be surprised if you start to see better sustained offensive performances.

