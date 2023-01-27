 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Wings @ Islanders: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By J.J. from Kansas
New York Islanders v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Gameday Updates

Reminder this game is on ESPN, so as the fathers’ trip ends, we’re much less likely to see the kind of coverage we got last night.

Projected Lineups

Detroit Red Wings

FORWARDS

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - David Perron
Jonatan Berggren- Joe Veleno - Robby Fabbri
Dominik Kubalik - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist

DEFENSE

Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Maatta - Jordan Oesterle

GOALTENDING

Magnus Hellberg?
Ville Husso?

New York Islanders

FORWARDS

Anthony Beauvilier -Mathew Barzal - Casey Cizikas
Anders Lee - Brock Nelson - Kyle Palmieri
Zach Parise - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin - Aatu Raty - Josh Bailey

DEFENSE

Alexander Romanov - Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock
Samuel Boldic - Sebastian Aho

GOALTENDING

Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov

Keys to the Game

  • Keep ‘Em on the Mat: The fishermen are floundering and we should keep carping on them to make them crabby.
  • Make your Dads Proud: Who are we kidding? They’re already proud.

