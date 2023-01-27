Red Wings @ Islanders: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates

Sens beat Isles 2-1.



Isles lose sixth straight, skid now 1-7-3 and they haven't scored in the third period in 11 games. Also, PP now 3/59 since 12/10. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 26, 2023

Be there tomorrow night as we celebrate #Isles Legend, John Tonelli.



Thanks to our friends at @DimeBank, the first 10k fans in attendance will receive a Tonelli bobblehead.



️:https://t.co/CERonsmD9K pic.twitter.com/e6ugp0Ac05 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 27, 2023

Reminder this game is on ESPN, so as the fathers’ trip ends, we’re much less likely to see the kind of coverage we got last night.

Stupid Stat of the Day: The Red Wings are unbeaten all-time in games played in New York the night after a win in Montreal.#LGRW #RedWingshttps://t.co/nKJG7DiQ7t pic.twitter.com/DIeAiRMvr9 — DetroitHockey.Net (@detroithockey96) January 27, 2023

Both Fasching and Dobson are dealing with lower-body injuries. #Isles — Joe Pantorno (@JoePantorno) January 27, 2023

Projected Lineups

FORWARDS

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - David Perron

Jonatan Berggren- Joe Veleno - Robby Fabbri

Dominik Kubalik - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist

DEFENSE

Jake Walman - Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek

Olli Maatta - Jordan Oesterle

GOALTENDING

Magnus Hellberg?

Ville Husso?

New York Islanders

FORWARDS

Anthony Beauvilier -Mathew Barzal - Casey Cizikas

Anders Lee - Brock Nelson - Kyle Palmieri

Zach Parise - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin - Aatu Raty - Josh Bailey

DEFENSE

Alexander Romanov - Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock

Samuel Boldic - Sebastian Aho

GOALTENDING

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Keys to the Game