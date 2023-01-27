Red Wings @ Islanders: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates
Sens beat Isles 2-1.— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 26, 2023
Isles lose sixth straight, skid now 1-7-3 and they haven't scored in the third period in 11 games. Also, PP now 3/59 since 12/10.
Be there tomorrow night as we celebrate #Isles Legend, John Tonelli.— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 27, 2023
Thanks to our friends at @DimeBank, the first 10k fans in attendance will receive a Tonelli bobblehead.
️:https://t.co/CERonsmD9K pic.twitter.com/e6ugp0Ac05
I hope @espn knows we are going to need a ton of Kay Seider coverage this evening. #LGRW— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) January 27, 2023
Reminder this game is on ESPN, so as the fathers’ trip ends, we’re much less likely to see the kind of coverage we got last night.
Stupid Stat of the Day: The Red Wings are unbeaten all-time in games played in New York the night after a win in Montreal.#LGRW #RedWingshttps://t.co/nKJG7DiQ7t pic.twitter.com/DIeAiRMvr9— DetroitHockey.Net (@detroithockey96) January 27, 2023
Both Fasching and Dobson are dealing with lower-body injuries. #Isles— Joe Pantorno (@JoePantorno) January 27, 2023
Projected Lineups
Detroit Red Wings
FORWARDS
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - David Perron
Jonatan Berggren- Joe Veleno - Robby Fabbri
Dominik Kubalik - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist
DEFENSE
Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Maatta - Jordan Oesterle
GOALTENDING
Magnus Hellberg?
Ville Husso?
New York Islanders
FORWARDS
Anthony Beauvilier -Mathew Barzal - Casey Cizikas
Anders Lee - Brock Nelson - Kyle Palmieri
Zach Parise - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin - Aatu Raty - Josh Bailey
DEFENSE
Alexander Romanov - Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock
Samuel Boldic - Sebastian Aho
GOALTENDING
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Keys to the Game
- Keep ‘Em on the Mat: The fishermen are floundering and we should keep carping on them to make them crabby.
- Make your Dads Proud: Who are we kidding? They’re already proud.
