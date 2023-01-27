Morning Skate: Red Wings vs. Islanders - Preview, How to Watch

How to Watch

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST

Location: UBS Arena, The Tri-State

TV: ESPN

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Isles’ SBNation Blog: Lighthouse Hockey

Don’t look now, but the Red Wings are moving up in the standings and are threatening to move into the vaunted 5th wild card spot.

I told you not to look. Stop it.

In seriousness, the Wings are coming off back-to-back overtime wins on back-to-back Michael Rasmussen overtime assists. Detroit sits one point behind tonight’s opponent the Islanders and have three games in hand. The Isles are the better defensive team but holy moly they’re going through something tough of late.

Losers of six straight games by a combined score of 23-11, New York has won two games in fourteen played so far this January. They were in the 2nd Wild Card position on December 31st and are here now.

Big slumpbuster potential with the Wings getting ready to head into the break. Maybe having Kay Seider and Buffet Glenn Walman in the stands will help.