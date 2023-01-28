Quick Hits: The Looking Hard Edition

The Sabres don’t have to rush out and do something ahead of the deadline, of course, and there are two factors that could come into play here.

One is that, based on opponents’ win-loss records, the Sabres have one of the hardest schedules in the remaining months — only Detroit’s schedule is ranked tougher. Between the all-star break and the deadline, however, the Sabres have a nice mix of opponents. Yes they will face Toronto and Tampa Bay and Boston, but they will also get a California road trip that includes Anaheim and San Jose, and also get Columbus days before the deadline. So their play in the coming weeks will be a major determining factor.