Quick Hits: The Break In Plans Edition

In Red Wings Land

Yes, the break comes at the perfect time for a team that needs to recharge. The next month will certainly tell fans–and the team itself–precisely where it stands as the trade deadline nears.

Appears all the diggers are on all-star break too so we’ve got this site. Not much to the entire article, but if I may be so bold, I might hazard a guess that the team itself already has a pretty good idea where they stand and that the knee-jerk stuff we’ll be getting all February won’t be driven from the front office.

They’ve already held meetings about their strategy going into the trade deadline. I don’t think the West Coast trip is going to change anything other than how fans (and DetHockeyNow) react.

Around the League

For those unaware, Fanatics has recently grown into a monopolistic engine that does lower-range replica jerseys and other off-field apparel (t-shirts, hoodies, tumblers, hats, flags, etc.) for the majority of North American pro sports. Basically, they’re Nike-lite, except with horrible quality control and a complete lack of creativity. The majority of Fanatics design use the same template for every team.

That would be a nightmare.