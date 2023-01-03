Quick Hits: The Different Strokes Edition

In Red Wings Land
Red Wings are extending Vrana’s conditioning stint to the entire 2 weeks— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) January 2, 2023
Vrana didn’t score any points for the Griffins in his three-game stint with them and the stint has been extended.
Around the League
JT Miller: "I'd like to say my lack of production is a compliment to me not cheating the game and playing the right way."— Taj (@taj1944) January 2, 2023
Brutal things going on in Vancouver right now, but I’m liking this guy less-and-less every time I see him quoted.
WE’RE GOING OUTSIDE! The Kraken and the Golden Knights face off in the 2024 Winter Classic! - Davy Jones Locker Room
Tod Leiweke credited the NHL’s ultimate decision to the Mariners’ support for the team...as well as being able to close the roof if they have to, which means they can dress up the park all they want to, and they seem to be planning on it.
I’m actually glad they did this as a Winter Classic and not a Stadium Series game. Do something different with it for a change.
Loading comments...