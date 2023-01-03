 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Different Strokes Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
New York Islanders v Seattle Kraken Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Vrana didn’t score any points for the Griffins in his three-game stint with them and the stint has been extended.

Around the League

Brutal things going on in Vancouver right now, but I’m liking this guy less-and-less every time I see him quoted.

WE’RE GOING OUTSIDE! The Kraken and the Golden Knights face off in the 2024 Winter Classic! - Davy Jones Locker Room

Tod Leiweke credited the NHL’s ultimate decision to the Mariners’ support for the team...as well as being able to close the roof if they have to, which means they can dress up the park all they want to, and they seem to be planning on it.

I’m actually glad they did this as a Winter Classic and not a Stadium Series game. Do something different with it for a change.

World Juniors Coverage at IIHF

Loading comments...