Quick Hits: The Little Adversity Edition

In Red Wings Land
Dylan Larkin is still without a contract extension with the trade deadline rapidly approaching.— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) January 29, 2023
What is his future with the Detroit Red Wings? #LGRW @Jackie_Redmond | @EJHradek_NHL | @BJaffe | #NHLNow pic.twitter.com/jpkjLRdIjP
Around the League
‘A little adversity’: Bruins drop 2nd straight for 1st time - ESPN
“We’re facing a little adversity right now,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said on his postgame interview on NESN. “First time all year that we haven’t prevailed in two games in a row. So, we’re going to have look at what we’re doing wrong, and ways to get better.”
No record of this being tongue-in-cheek makes it funny.
I can confirm via the Coyotes that Anaheim forward Trevor Zegras did not say anything about Troy Stecher’s father during their dust-up last night but, per a team source, he crossed the line with “some very inappropriate comments.”— Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) January 29, 2023
Stecher has declined comment on the topic.
For context:
Trevor Zegras had Troy Stecher HEATED last night— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 29, 2023
(h/t @icemancometh) pic.twitter.com/hbNjdzqgEA
The rumor going around was that Zegras said something to Stecher about his father (who passed away in 2020). Amateur lip-readers are convinced he said “he’s watching”.
I’m not a lip-reader. I know Zegras said something to get Stecher real heated. I’m sure they’ll get it figured out between the two of them.
Loading comments...