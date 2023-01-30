 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quick Hits: The Little Adversity Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Daily Life In Bogota, Colombia Photo by Daniel Garzon Herazo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Around the League

‘A little adversity’: Bruins drop 2nd straight for 1st time - ESPN

“We’re facing a little adversity right now,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said on his postgame interview on NESN. “First time all year that we haven’t prevailed in two games in a row. So, we’re going to have look at what we’re doing wrong, and ways to get better.”

No record of this being tongue-in-cheek makes it funny.

For context:

The rumor going around was that Zegras said something to Stecher about his father (who passed away in 2020). Amateur lip-readers are convinced he said “he’s watching”.

I’m not a lip-reader. I know Zegras said something to get Stecher real heated. I’m sure they’ll get it figured out between the two of them.

