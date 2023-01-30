Quick Hits: The Little Adversity Edition

In Red Wings Land

Dylan Larkin is still without a contract extension with the trade deadline rapidly approaching.



What is his future with the Detroit Red Wings? #LGRW @Jackie_Redmond | @EJHradek_NHL | @BJaffe | #NHLNow pic.twitter.com/jpkjLRdIjP — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) January 29, 2023

Around the League

“We’re facing a little adversity right now,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said on his postgame interview on NESN. “First time all year that we haven’t prevailed in two games in a row. So, we’re going to have look at what we’re doing wrong, and ways to get better.”

No record of this being tongue-in-cheek makes it funny.

I can confirm via the Coyotes that Anaheim forward Trevor Zegras did not say anything about Troy Stecher’s father during their dust-up last night but, per a team source, he crossed the line with “some very inappropriate comments.”

Stecher has declined comment on the topic. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) January 29, 2023

For context:

Trevor Zegras had Troy Stecher HEATED last night



(h/t @icemancometh) pic.twitter.com/hbNjdzqgEA — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 29, 2023

The rumor going around was that Zegras said something to Stecher about his father (who passed away in 2020). Amateur lip-readers are convinced he said “he’s watching”.

I’m not a lip-reader. I know Zegras said something to get Stecher real heated. I’m sure they’ll get it figured out between the two of them.