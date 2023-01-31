 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quick Hits: The Moving On Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
In Red Wings Land

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said when Zadina does return to the lineup, the coaching staff will “hold him accountable like the rest of our guys.”

“We’re not giving our opponents much space and ice,” Lalonde said. “We’d ask the same of him.”

This one is a little older news (posted on the 25th), but honestly it’s this or more rampant trade speculation based on questionable insider knowledge and I’m kind of tired of that for the time being.

Around the League

I like the take that this is a good move for the Islanders because it gives them sufficient time to trade him again once they're out of the playoffs a month from now.

