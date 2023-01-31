Quick Hits: The Moving On Edition

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said when Zadina does return to the lineup, the coaching staff will “hold him accountable like the rest of our guys.” “We’re not giving our opponents much space and ice,” Lalonde said. “We’d ask the same of him.”

This one is a little older news (posted on the 25th), but honestly it’s this or more rampant trade speculation based on questionable insider knowledge and I’m kind of tired of that for the time being.

Around the League

#Isles News: The New York Islanders have acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks, in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 30, 2023

I like the take that this is a good move for the Islanders because it gives them sufficient time to trade him again once they’re out of the playoffs a month from now.