Wings vs Devils Game Day Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

Updates
I’m running this earlier than usual because the time it normally goes up is also the time the waiver wire closes for the day and that’s going to dominate the talk once we get there.
UPDATE: The #RedWings today assigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins for conditioning.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 4, 2023
» https://t.co/ixlvnHtM86 pic.twitter.com/Twpt68l1JE
Husso was in the starter’s net.
Looks like an optional today for the @NJDevils though many players are on the ice. Great to see Nico Hischier back after yesterday’s maintenance day. Tomas Tatar is also participating. pic.twitter.com/Az18tgpBG2— Matt Loughlin (@MattLoug) January 4, 2023
Lindy Ruff says he is hopeful that both Nico Hischier and Tomas Tatar will play tonight. Skating this morning is a good sign. Will see how they feel after.— Matt Loughlin (@MattLoug) January 4, 2023
Hischier blocked a shot and Tatar had “maintenance day” kinda stuff, so I’m assuming they’re both in.
Red Wings Lines
Michael Rasmussen - Dylan Larkin - David Perron
Jonatan Berggren - Andrew Copp - Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist
Dominik Kubalik - Joe Veleno - Elmer Söderblom
Jake Walman - Mortiz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Määttä - Jordan Oesterle
Ville Husso
Magnus Hellberg
Devils Lines
Tomas Tatar - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt
Erik Haula - Jack Hughes - Dawson Mercer
Yegor Sharangovich - Jesper Boqvist - Fabian Zetterlund
Miles Wood - Michael McLeod - Tyce Thompson
Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton
Brendan Smith - Damon Severson
Ryan Graves - Kevin Bahl
Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood
Keys to the Game
Play from in front: Seriously. Quit giving up the first goal.
Put the puck over Brendan Smith’s head. One of the core memories I have of Smith with us is that there was never a puck over his head that he wouldn’t wildly swing his stick at, regardless of whether it was a good idea. I miss that.
Simple Shit: The stuff like “keep your stick on the ice around the opposition’s net” and “don’t just take the easy ice because it’s offered” is easy to get away from. Stick with it.
