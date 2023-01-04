 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wings vs Devils Game Day Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
New Jersey Devils v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Updates

I’m running this earlier than usual because the time it normally goes up is also the time the waiver wire closes for the day and that’s going to dominate the talk once we get there.

Husso was in the starter’s net.

Hischier blocked a shot and Tatar had “maintenance day” kinda stuff, so I’m assuming they’re both in.

Red Wings Lines

Michael Rasmussen - Dylan Larkin - David Perron
Jonatan Berggren - Andrew Copp - Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist
Dominik Kubalik - Joe Veleno - Elmer Söderblom

Jake Walman - Mortiz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Määttä - Jordan Oesterle

Ville Husso
Magnus Hellberg

Devils Lines

Tomas Tatar - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt
Erik Haula - Jack Hughes - Dawson Mercer
Yegor Sharangovich - Jesper Boqvist - Fabian Zetterlund
Miles Wood - Michael McLeod - Tyce Thompson

Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton
Brendan Smith - Damon Severson
Ryan Graves - Kevin Bahl

Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood

Keys to the Game

Play from in front: Seriously. Quit giving up the first goal.

Put the puck over Brendan Smith’s head. One of the core memories I have of Smith with us is that there was never a puck over his head that he wouldn’t wildly swing his stick at, regardless of whether it was a good idea. I miss that.

Simple Shit: The stuff like “keep your stick on the ice around the opposition’s net” and “don’t just take the easy ice because it’s offered” is easy to get away from. Stick with it.

Loading comments...