Wings vs Devils Game Day Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

I’m running this earlier than usual because the time it normally goes up is also the time the waiver wire closes for the day and that’s going to dominate the talk once we get there.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today assigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins for conditioning.



» https://t.co/ixlvnHtM86 pic.twitter.com/Twpt68l1JE — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 4, 2023

Husso was in the starter’s net.

Looks like an optional today for the Devils though many players are on the ice. Great to see Nico Hischier back after yesterday's maintenance day. Tomas Tatar is also participating.

Lindy Ruff says he is hopeful that both Nico Hischier and Tomas Tatar will play tonight. Skating this morning is a good sign. Will see how they feel after.

Hischier blocked a shot and Tatar had “maintenance day” kinda stuff, so I’m assuming they’re both in.

Red Wings Lines

Michael Rasmussen - Dylan Larkin - David Perron

Jonatan Berggren - Andrew Copp - Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist

Dominik Kubalik - Joe Veleno - Elmer Söderblom

Jake Walman - Mortiz Seider

Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek

Olli Määttä - Jordan Oesterle

Ville Husso

Magnus Hellberg

Devils Lines

Tomas Tatar - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula - Jack Hughes - Dawson Mercer

Yegor Sharangovich - Jesper Boqvist - Fabian Zetterlund

Miles Wood - Michael McLeod - Tyce Thompson

Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton

Brendan Smith - Damon Severson

Ryan Graves - Kevin Bahl

Vitek Vanecek

Mackenzie Blackwood

Keys to the Game

Play from in front: Seriously. Quit giving up the first goal.

Put the puck over Brendan Smith’s head. One of the core memories I have of Smith with us is that there was never a puck over his head that he wouldn’t wildly swing his stick at, regardless of whether it was a good idea. I miss that.

Simple Shit: The stuff like “keep your stick on the ice around the opposition’s net” and “don’t just take the easy ice because it’s offered” is easy to get away from. Stick with it.