yesterday, the Red Wings placed Jakub Vrana on waivers and today we have our answer as to the fate of a guy who has scored at an amazing rate but hasn’t been able to play enough games for the Wings to take advantage of such a shot:

NEWS: Jakub Vrana clears waivers. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 4, 2023

Vrana returned from the NHL’s Player Assistance Program and was sent to Grand Rapids on a conditioning assignment last week where he played three games for the Griffins. After the weekend, the team announced they would be extending Vrana’s stint to the full two weeks and then we got the waivers news.

Vrana is in the second year of a three-year contract with an AAV of $5.25M. That figure is his actual salary this season and then next season it goes up to $5.75M before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

This will end Vrana’s official time as being on a conditioning stint and begin with him simply being assigned to the Griffins. Mechanically this is because he was still on the Wings roster during a conditioning stint and being assigned solves that. This gives the Wings room to bring Robby Fabbri back off injured reserve.

While in the AHL, Vrana’s cap hit will be reduced by $1.125M.