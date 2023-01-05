Quick Hits: The Nothing Doing Edition

In Red Wings Land

Griffins Win!! 3-1 the final. Nedeljkovic gets the win with 26 saves on 27 shots. #GoGRG #LGRW — Griffins Nest (@GrGriffinsNest) January 5, 2023

Here’s the stats for the game.

Vrana had 2 SOG and was a -1. The same account said he was pretty quiet.

Around the League

The Red Wings just haven’t been able to gain any kind of traction in over a month now. The last time Detroit won more than two games in a row was on Nov. 25, when its winning streak won four games. The Red Wings are still in the playoff hunt, but they lost a lot of ground in December.

Just behind the Canucks. Ouch.

Also, apparently the NHL is going to start announcing the first All-Star Game participant from each team at some point today. Stay tuned for that.