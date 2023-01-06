Wings vs. Panthers: Updates, Predicted Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates

Söderblom and Oesterle are out, Erne and Lindström are in. Fabbri is expected in for tonight but not tomorrow.

Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net tonight against Detroit, per Coach Maurice.



Predicted Lineups

Red Wings:

Rasmussen-Larkin-Perron

Berggren-Copp-Raymond

Erne-Veleno-Kubalik

Fabbri-Suter-Sunqvist

Walman-Seider

Chiarot-Hronek

Määttä-Lindström

Husso

(Hellberg)

Panthers:

Verhaeghe-Barkov-Tkachuk

Luostarinen-Bennett-White

Cousins-Lundell-Reinhart

Lomberg-E. Staal-Smith

Forsling-Ekblad

M. Staal-Montour

Mahura-Gudas

Bobrovsky

(Knight)

