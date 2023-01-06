Wings vs. Panthers: Updates, Predicted Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates
Söderblom and Oesterle are out, Erne and Lindström are in. Fabbri is expected in for tonight but not tomorrow.
Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net tonight against Detroit, per Coach Maurice.— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) January 6, 2023
Puck drop at 7pm ET on @ballypanthers!
Robert Hagg is skating this morning in a blue non-contact jersey. He’s been out with an undisclosed injury. #LGRW— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) January 6, 2023
Gus Lindstrom in, Jordan Oesterle out. Elmer Söderblom is out, Adam Erne is in. Robby Fabbri will be in tonight, likely not tomorrow #LGRW— Carley Johnston (@carleykjohnston) January 6, 2023
Predicted Lineups
Red Wings:
Rasmussen-Larkin-Perron
Berggren-Copp-Raymond
Erne-Veleno-Kubalik
Fabbri-Suter-Sunqvist
Walman-Seider
Chiarot-Hronek
Määttä-Lindström
Husso
(Hellberg)
Panthers:
Verhaeghe-Barkov-Tkachuk
Luostarinen-Bennett-White
Cousins-Lundell-Reinhart
Lomberg-E. Staal-Smith
Forsling-Ekblad
M. Staal-Montour
Mahura-Gudas
Bobrovsky
(Knight)
Keys to the Game
- It is legal to play good in the first period: While it does make for an exciting game to be sleepy drones the first period, show energy in the second period, and then come out in the third period like a bunch of Kirbys who inhaled the 1996-97 Red Wings roster, consider applying the “play 60 minutes of hockey” strategy.
- Scoring first? What a concept: Wouldn’t that be crazy? Scoring first? And what if the Wings scored first and then kept scoring and stayed in the lead the whole time? I know, I’m getting outrageous here.
- Plan C: We’re a Third Period Team: do what you gotta do
