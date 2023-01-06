 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wings vs. Panthers: Updates, Predicted Lineups, Keys to the Game

By helmerroids
/ new
Detroit Red Wings v Florida Panthers Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Updates

Söderblom and Oesterle are out, Erne and Lindström are in. Fabbri is expected in for tonight but not tomorrow.

Predicted Lineups

Red Wings:

Rasmussen-Larkin-Perron
Berggren-Copp-Raymond
Erne-Veleno-Kubalik
Fabbri-Suter-Sunqvist

Walman-Seider
Chiarot-Hronek
Määttä-Lindström

Husso
(Hellberg)

Panthers:

Verhaeghe-Barkov-Tkachuk
Luostarinen-Bennett-White
Cousins-Lundell-Reinhart
Lomberg-E. Staal-Smith

Forsling-Ekblad
M. Staal-Montour
Mahura-Gudas

Bobrovsky
(Knight)

Keys to the Game

  1. It is legal to play good in the first period: While it does make for an exciting game to be sleepy drones the first period, show energy in the second period, and then come out in the third period like a bunch of Kirbys who inhaled the 1996-97 Red Wings roster, consider applying the “play 60 minutes of hockey” strategy.
  2. Scoring first? What a concept: Wouldn’t that be crazy? Scoring first? And what if the Wings scored first and then kept scoring and stayed in the lead the whole time? I know, I’m getting outrageous here.
  3. Plan C: We’re a Third Period Team: do what you gotta do

Loading comments...