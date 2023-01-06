 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: Red Wings vs Panthers

By J.J. from Kansas
Florida Panthers v Detroit Red Wingss Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers- January 6, 2023

Time: 7:00pm
Place: Little Caesars Arena

Panthers

Record: 17-18-4 38 Points
Last 10: 4-6-0
Last Game: Tuesday 5-3W vs ARZ
GF: 129
GA: 134

