Quick Hits: The All All Star Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
The Milky Way rises during a clear summer night over a radio... Photo by Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Hello to 3x All Star Dylan Larkin.

Around the League

Trying to avoid another (incredible, memorable, fairy tale-like) John Scott situation is a good idea. Trying to recapture what happened that year is hokey as shit. Let it die, man.

NHL All-Star Game 2023: Initial rosters announced for all four divisional teams - CBS

A total of eight players have been selected to each team’s initial roster, but three more are coming thanks to the NHL’s new voting format. Fans are now responsible for adding two skaters and one goalie to each squad through an online vote that starts at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday and runs through Jan. 17. Additionally, fans can vote through Twitter — by tweeting the hashtag “#NHLAllStar Vote” followed by a players’ full name or their Twitter handle — for the first time ever from Jan. 12 -14.

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will take place Feb. 4 at FLA Live Arena.

Hopefully they select some defensemen for the Atlantic. Or not. Who cares?

