Quick Hits: The All All Star Edition

Hello to 3x All Star Dylan Larkin.

Fans can only vote "active and eligible NHL players” into the 2023 All-Star Game. In an effort to avoid another (incredible, memorable, fairy tale-like) John Scott situation, the NHL has established these voting eligibility rules. @johnscott_32 pic.twitter.com/3IHa9TXqV4

Trying to avoid another (incredible, memorable, fairy tale-like) John Scott situation is a good idea. Trying to recapture what happened that year is hokey as shit. Let it die, man.

A total of eight players have been selected to each team’s initial roster, but three more are coming thanks to the NHL’s new voting format. Fans are now responsible for adding two skaters and one goalie to each squad through an online vote that starts at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday and runs through Jan. 17. Additionally, fans can vote through Twitter — by tweeting the hashtag “#NHLAllStar Vote” followed by a players’ full name or their Twitter handle — for the first time ever from Jan. 12 -14.

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will take place Feb. 4 at FLA Live Arena.