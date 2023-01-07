Filed under: Game Threads Gameday Posts Gamethread: Red Wings at Maple Leafs By J.J. from Kansas@JJfromKansas Jan 7, 2023, 5:30pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Gamethread: Red Wings at Maple Leafs Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs- January 7, 2023 Time: 7:00pm Place: Air Canada Centre Leafs Record: 23-9-7 53 PointsLast 10: 5-4-1Last Game: Thursday 5-1L vs SEAGF: 131GA: 105 Loading comments...
Loading comments...