 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Execution Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Dime Detective Magazine Cover, June 1936 Photo by Buyenlarge/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Detroit Red Wings: We have to execute on special teams - Freep

They’re right.

Around the League

Scout’s Analysis: How good can Connor Bedard be in the NHL? - Sportsnet

People are going to suggest the media and scouting community are over-shooting Bedard’s upside by labeling him a “generational talent.” It’s not up to me to have people accept his pedigree for what it is. My colleagues on the scouting tour collectively agree he is exactly as described. In fact the majority believe he will have the same impact as Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.

He’s not going to be a Red Wing so I don’t like him.

Loading comments...