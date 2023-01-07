Morning Skate: Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs

Time: 7:00 Eastern

Place: Air Canada Centre, Toronto ON

TV: NHLN, CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, BSDET

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Leafs Blog: Pension Plan Puppets

Going to be honest: I’m not looking forward to this one. Detroit is on their third game in four nights on the road after another loss to a division rival not nearly as good as the one they face here and the Leafs will want to show their Hockey Night in Canada crowd a good time.

I friggin’ hate this team (the Leafs, to be clear). It’s good. Maybe one day they’ll notice us and hate us too. I’m looking forward to that day.

Expect Elmer Söderblom back in the lineup for the Wings tonight as Robby Fabbri will likely sit while he still works towards mid-season grind shape. Coach Lalonde hinted that Magnus Hellberg would start this one.

On the opposite side of the sheet, Toronto his better rested after having the doors blown off 5-1 against Seattle at home. I’m sure that their All-Star Mitch Marner has things to say about his teammates’ work ethic after that one.

Toronto is 9th best for scoring goals per game and looks to have both sides of the ice more figured out than in previous years as they’re also fourth best in preventing goals against. If they do have a defensive weakness it’s in only having the 17th-best PK.

The Leafs won in our building 4-2 back on November 28th. We’ll face them again next Thursday. Gotta get through this one first.