Quick Hits: The Reality Check Edition

In Red Wings Land
Berggren making strong case to stay with Red Wings - Detroit News
Whatever line Berggren has been on, he’s produced offense.
“Now we’re just going to ask him for consistency in it,” Lalonde said. “We’re seeing it now and hopefully he can keep building on it.”
Lalonde’s job is to do the thing where you praise a kid but you don’t blow smoke up his ass unless he’s perfect and this is as “reality check” as he could get about it.
Around the League
Voting on the extra All-Star Game participants requires submitting personal information to the NHL for an account.— Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) January 6, 2023
The info you might submit includes contact information on your phone:https://t.co/rNLqO7JgFv pic.twitter.com/KHaWrhjWbC
Just in case you’re interested in voting.
