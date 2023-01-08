Quick Hits: The Reality Check Edition

In Red Wings Land

Whatever line Berggren has been on, he’s produced offense. “Now we’re just going to ask him for consistency in it,” Lalonde said. “We’re seeing it now and hopefully he can keep building on it.”

Lalonde’s job is to do the thing where you praise a kid but you don’t blow smoke up his ass unless he’s perfect and this is as “reality check” as he could get about it.

Around the League

Voting on the extra All-Star Game participants requires submitting personal information to the NHL for an account.



The info you might submit includes contact information on your phone:https://t.co/rNLqO7JgFv pic.twitter.com/KHaWrhjWbC — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) January 6, 2023

Just in case you’re interested in voting.