Quick Hits: The Reality Check Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
In Red Wings Land

Berggren making strong case to stay with Red Wings - Detroit News

Whatever line Berggren has been on, he’s produced offense.

“Now we’re just going to ask him for consistency in it,” Lalonde said. “We’re seeing it now and hopefully he can keep building on it.”

Lalonde’s job is to do the thing where you praise a kid but you don’t blow smoke up his ass unless he’s perfect and this is as “reality check” as he could get about it.

Around the League

Just in case you’re interested in voting.

