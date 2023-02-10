 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Tradeasenko Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Today - Season 71 Photo by: Helen Healey/NBC via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Detroit Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi: Delete social media, focus on hockey, key to resurgence - Freep

Just under four minutes from Bert answering questions I’d want asked with answers I’d expect him to give (blah blah just gotta play hockey and eliminate distractions). Then three minutes of Lalonde talking about Bertuzzi before moving onto Zadina and then the Oilers loss.

Around the League

Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola Acquired From St. Louis Blues - Blueshirt Banter

This is a perfectly fine low risk trade which gives the Rangers some upgrades. Tarasenko is having a down year, but is a proven goal scorer who could be reinvigorated by joining the Rangers and good friend Artemiy Panarin.

Well they like it.

Loading comments...