 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread: Red Wings vs Vancouver Canucks

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
NHL: OCT 16 Canucks at Red Wings Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Detroit Red Wings vs Vancouver Canucks - February 11, 2023

Time: 12:00pm
Place: LCA

Canucks

Record: 21-27-4 46 Points
Last 10: 4-5-1
Last Game: Thursday 6-5W @ NYI
GF: 178
GA: 207

Loading comments...