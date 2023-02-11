Quick Hits: The Take a Guess Edition

In Red Wings Land

“He went to get checked from a doctor,” coach Derek Lalonde said. “Probably in that day-to-day range.” Raymond limped to the bench and slammed the gate. After being looked at by trainer Piet Van Zant he skated gingerly to the dressing room.

I didn’t see what happened and nobody has described this to me, so you’ll have to bear with me as I take a wild guess as to how it might have happened that Lucas Raymond, an agile playmaking forward with good on-ice awareness ended up colliding awkwardly with Ben Chiarot who plays with the lateral mobility and situational awareness of a Thwomp, but I’m guessing that this is Chiarot’s fault.

If I’m wrong, then I’m sorry.

Around the League

This is L’Heureux’s ninth suspension in his four-year QMJHL career and his second this year. He was previously suspended three games in January for staging a fight.

So after losing a game, he got chirped by a teenager and responded by trying to spear the kid. Originally announced as no discipline, the league turned around when video evidence surfaced.

This guy seems like a real winner.

Patrick Kane on Vladimir Tarasenko trade to Rangers: "It's not like the happiest I've been to hear about a trade. I think the Rangers are a team that you definitely pay attention to and definitely are intrigued by, for obvious reasons." #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 10, 2023

The only reason I’m sharing this tweet is to set up the context for this next one: