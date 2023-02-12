Quick Hits: The Future Considerations Edition

In Red Wings Land

Per @bkaser1 : Cross Hanas’ season is done. An impressive rookie campaign shut down by shoulder surgery. Huge loss for the Griffins going forward — Andrew Rinaldi (@FPHGriffins) February 11, 2023

Bummer

WE LOVE GEORGE! pic.twitter.com/NQbrgOjrYQ — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 11, 2023

Just in case you missed this yesterday. The game was going through a long delay for a review for a pending penalty shot and we could hear the crowd alternately cheering and booing something on the jumbotron. This was that thing. It was an incredible crowd at the LCA yesterday.

Around the League

Lots of smoke connecting #LAKings with Jakob Chychrun, but no confirmed fire yet. And so, we wait.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 12, 2023

I don’t know why the Kings are buying here but ok.