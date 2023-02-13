Morning Skate: Wings @ Nucks

When: 10:00 PM Eastern

Where: Rodgers Arena, Vancouver, BC

TV: BSD, SNP

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Canucks Blog: Nucks Misconduct

Vancouver usually isn't a home-and-home candidate, but I'll definitely take the variety. I still remember all those home-and-homes with Columbus back when they were in the Central with Detroit and feeling like there wasn't a whole lot of magic in them.

This game has the potential have some spice. Saturday's match up was a good game, and a closer affair than the 5-2 final would lead you to believe. Filip Hronek tripped Ethan Bear early in the third on a breakaway, causing Bear to leave the ice. Husso stopped the ensuing penalty shot and then Hronek scored a minute later, putting the game out of reach for the Nucks. The trip wasn't super malicious or anything, but I would have been pissed if I was a Nucks fan with how everything went down.

We're also heating up on Boeser Watch as we get closer to the deadline. He's not the most talented guy on Vancouver's roster, but he's a very good hockey player. He doesn't fill a dire need for Detroit and I wouldn't like what Detroit would need to give up to get him. I would be happy to have him on our team is all I'm saying.

So yeah, let's see if the temperature rises tonight in Vancouver. Should be a real good one, so long as you can stay awake.