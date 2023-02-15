Morning Skate: Red Wings at Oilers - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 9:30 PM EST

Place: Rogers Place

How to Watch: BSDETX, SN1, SNW, TVAS

Radio: WXYT-97.1 FM

Oilers Blog: Copper and Blue

Oh no the Red Wings are on a three game winning streak and the Oilers are back for their first game home after an Eastern road trip. Edmonton got beaten by the Habs 6-2 on Sunday so they’re rested and mad.

Detroit plays tonight and then again tomorrow in Calgary. Lucas Raymond hit the IR yesterday and Jakub Vrana got called up. No idea if he’s going to play, but I’d like to see that happen and for him to score five goals.