Quick Hits: The Exits and Returns Edition

UPDATE: The #RedWings today recalled Jakub Vrana from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and placed Lucas Raymond on injured reserve retroactive to February 10th. pic.twitter.com/H6gd6uVbSi

Raymond can come back as early as the 17th based on IR rules (has to be out at least seven days). Personally I wouldn’t be in a hurry to rush Raymond back if he’s anything less than 100% with the deadline coming up.

Alex Ovechkin will be away from the Washington Capitals for at least the remainder of this week to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one, coach Peter Laviolette said Tuesday.

Laviolette didn’t have a specific timetable for how long Ovechkin would be away from the Capitals but said he doesn’t expect the forward to return this week.

“Listen, it’s tough sometimes,” Laviolette said. “Life is tough. When it comes to your family and parents, that’s what matters. He’s going to deal with some things right now and we’re going to be supportive.

“I don’t see him back in the foreseeable future.”