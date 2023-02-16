 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: Red Wings at Calgary Flames

By J.J. from Kansas
NHL: JAN 18 Red Wings at Flames Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Detroit Red Wings at Calgary Flames - February 16, 2023

Time: 9:00pm
Place: ScotiaSaddleBankDome

Calgary

Record: 25-18-11 61 Points
Last 10: 4-4-2
Last Game: Monday 4-3 OTL @ OTT
GF: 172
GA: 165

