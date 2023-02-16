Morning Skate: Red Wings at Flames - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 9:00 PM EST

Place: Scotiabank Saddledome

How to Watch: BSDET, SNW

Radio: WXYT-97.1 FM

Flames Blog: Matchsticks & Gasoline

Some post planning news for today to start: we’re not likely going to have a gameday updates post. I don’t anticipate the Wings will have a skate and scheduling conflicts will keep me from being around to find what information I can. Better to share what you find in the comments for the benefit of those who want to know.

If I had to guess, I’d say Jakub Vrana gets into the lineup for this one. The overall effects on the roster and the lines are all just guessing. I have no idea if they’d put Vrana on a lower line and make him play his way up or if they’re going to give him the showcase treatment and move Kubalik off Larkin’s wing.

On the defensive side, we’ve got Jordan Oesterle capable of coming into the lineup if either Lindström or Hägg needs the night off (or anybody else I guess).

On the Calgary side, they’ve played two games since our last meeting with them, having won 7-2 in Buffalo before dropping a 4-3 OTL in Ottawa. If you’ll remember from last time, the Flames were without Rasmus Andersson in Detroit because he got hit by a car. He returned to practice yesterday but was skating with Connor Mackey (another frequent scratch). No idea if he comes back in.

The flames are still chasing in the wild card neck-and-neck with the Wild and within striking distance of the Oilers. They’re going to want to make up for not taking two points against us last week.

If nothing else, I want to be able to say we’re the reason the Flames missed the playoffs.